Analysts Anticipate Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.75 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. Mercury General’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $45.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 164 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. 379,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gabriel Tirador bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 473,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,629. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $29,322,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $17,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $6,628,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

