Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.84. Nordson posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.14.

NDSN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.15. 239,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,877. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $180.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nordson by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

