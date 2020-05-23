Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.65. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Regal Beloit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

NYSE:RBC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,818. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,885,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

