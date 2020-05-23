Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.33. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.