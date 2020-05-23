Analysts Set $1.78 Price Target for GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $1.78 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GalianoGoldInc . an industry rank of 18 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (up from $2.40) on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

GAU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 471,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,711. The firm has a market cap of $266.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.83. GalianoGoldInc . has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

