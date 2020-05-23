Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, BitMax and Bilaxy. In the last week, Ankr has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.03656729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Coinone, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bgogo, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Bitinka, Coinall, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

