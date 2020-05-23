ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $7.00

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

NYSE:NLY remained flat at $$6.34 on Thursday. 14,843,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,344,394. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,041,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

