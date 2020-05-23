Argent Trust Co Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

