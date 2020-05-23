Argent Trust Co Purchases 4,854 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.49. 1,819,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

