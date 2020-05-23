Argus Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $109.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

PXD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.42. 1,906,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 303,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

