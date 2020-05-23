Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Axovant Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axovant Gene Therapies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 5,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,532,477 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

AXGT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 83,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,886. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

