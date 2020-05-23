B. Riley Boosts Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target to $20.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $52,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,516.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.