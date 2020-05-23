B. Riley Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $20.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. Cowen assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 175,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

