Bank of America Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Underperform

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

