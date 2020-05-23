Bank of America Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $12.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,056,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,794,342. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,424,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 519,285 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,089,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 651,160 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

