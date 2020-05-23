Bank of America Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $150.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.
TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.
Target stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. 4,835,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. Target has a 12-month low of $76.86 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.