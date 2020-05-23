Bank of America Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $150.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Target stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. 4,835,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. Target has a 12-month low of $76.86 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

