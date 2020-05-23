Bank of America Upgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to “Buy”

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 1,247,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,583. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.