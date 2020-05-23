Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

