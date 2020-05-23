Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of LGF.A traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

