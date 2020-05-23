Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $240.35. 1,017,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.