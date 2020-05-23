Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.03. 245,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.62 and its 200 day moving average is $303.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

