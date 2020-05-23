Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $233.31. 13,536,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The firm has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $237.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

