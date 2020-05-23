BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,230 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 2,546,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,155. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

