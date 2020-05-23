BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,626 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.16. 2,322,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,585. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

