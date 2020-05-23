BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $24.31 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.11. The stock had a trading volume of 889,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.31.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock worth $15,286,509. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

