BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.21.

ICE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,635. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

