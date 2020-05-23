BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 958.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,974 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,094,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,182. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

