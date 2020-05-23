BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $6.83 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $78.46. 1,053,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,556. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

