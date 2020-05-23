BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.10% of KLA worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after acquiring an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,294,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,707. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.00. 643,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

