BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,574 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.50. 1,052,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,139. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

