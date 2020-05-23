BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 68,542 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,542 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 5,660,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,917,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

