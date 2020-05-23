BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.61. 3,231,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

