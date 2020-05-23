BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 146,139 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,969 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 146,139 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,447,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,745. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

