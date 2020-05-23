BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.72. 2,396,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.