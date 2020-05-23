BidaskClub Downgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RealPage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth about $97,031,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in RealPage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,547,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

