BidaskClub Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.15.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

