BidaskClub Upgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Sell

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EEFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

EEFT traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 695,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 848,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

