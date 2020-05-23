BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 541,565 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $60,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,845 shares of company stock valued at $46,894,663. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.30. 632,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

