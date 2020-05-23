BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Outperform

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.96. 955,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

