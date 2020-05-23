BOMB (BOMB) Trading 44.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $44,290.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00015388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028355 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 574.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028575 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,215.89 or 1.00392601 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00082555 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,849 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

