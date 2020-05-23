Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $230.97. The stock had a trading volume of 552,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.10. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

