Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.57. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 151,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

