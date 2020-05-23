Brokerages Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $14.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 70 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, Director John Troiano acquired 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,419. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

