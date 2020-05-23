Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 298,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.28. 617,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,784. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.