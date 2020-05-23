Brokerages Set $28.00 Target Price for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arrow Financial an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AROW. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

AROW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. 18,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,872. The stock has a market cap of $411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

