Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

CLXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calyxt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.65.

CLXT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 21,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,960. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. Equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 16.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

