Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,864. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

