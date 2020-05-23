Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $188.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 375,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Myokardia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

