Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Intuit by 94.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $286.89. 981,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,816. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.78 and a 200-day moving average of $266.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

