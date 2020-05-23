Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.97. 189,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

